Jilted Chinese boyfriend gets drunk, batters police car in Pattaya

A drunk Chinese expat was arrested after smashing a police vehicle when his girlfriend left him.

The unidentified suspect leaped and stomped on to the hood of a police car, denting it. It took about 10 minutes for several Chinese friends to get him down June 1.







The bruhaha began when police were called to the expat’s apartment on a domestic violence complaint. Officers took both the Chinese man and his unnamed girlfriend to Pattaya Police Station to sort things out.

The woman insisted she wanted to move out and asked for police assistance in gathering her belongings. Both halves of the fracturing couple returned to the apartment in separate cars.

As she packed her clothes and phone, the Chinese man, clearly inebriated, went into a rage and vandalized the police car, officers said.

He has been charged with destruction of public property and disorderly conduct.











