Japanese tourist assault forces Thailand to rethink ride-hailing safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Transport Minister Siripong Angkasakulkiat has said the government is moving quickly to address safety concerns following the assault of a Japanese tourist by a driver affiliated with a ride-hailing platform. The company involved has been ordered to submit a report within one month outlining assistance provided to the victim, compensation measures, and the outcome of its efforts to address the case. Siripong said similar incidents have been reported across several ride-hailing platforms, although the operator involved in the latest case has recorded the highest number of complaints. He said all platform operators have been instructed to stop accepting drivers who do not hold a public transport driving license, citing concerns about gaps in driver-screening procedures.







The Ministry of Transport is expected to meet with ride-hailing platform operators this week before introducing broader regulatory measures. To support compliance, the Department of Land Transport has expanded licensing services nationwide and will provide additional sessions when operators arrange group applications. Special licensing services can also be organized in provinces across the country. Siripong said the Department of Land Transport and the Royal Thai Police have also streamlined criminal background checks for license applicants. Under the revised process, criminal record information can be transferred directly into a central database, reducing processing times from up to 45 days to as little as one day. He added that ride-hailing companies will be required to assist affected passengers and provide the ministry with documentation of compensation and corrective actions in future cases. (NNT)

















































