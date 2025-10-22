Japanese tourist accused of lifting hairdresser’s skirt in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand — A viral CCTV clip showing a group of Japanese tourists allegedly harassing a Thai female hairdresser at a Pattaya salon has sparked widespread public outrage, with many condemning the behavior as “disrespectful and degrading” toward Thai women.

The incident occurred around 1:58 p.m. on October 19 inside a well-known salon on Soi 13/2, Pattaya Beach. The shop’s owner, Kanokkarn Sriworakul, 34, said four Japanese men — all reportedly intoxicated — entered her shop, with one requesting a haircut while the others sat nearby drinking beer.







CCTV footage shows the men laughing, clinking bottles, and making gestures toward Kanokkarn as she worked. At one point, one man in a white shirt reached out and lifted the hem of her skirt, drawing shocked reactions online after the footage was posted.

“I was shocked and angry but tried to stay calm since I still had to finish cutting the customer’s hair,” Kanokkarn told reporters. “Afterward, I told them directly that their behavior was disrespectful to Thai women and completely inappropriate.”

The men reportedly laughed off her warning, offered a brief apology, paid 350 baht, and left the shop without showing remorse.



During the same visit, the tourists allegedly made mocking remarks toward another customer, a transgender woman, questioning her gender in a disrespectful tone. The salon’s CCTV also captured that interaction.

Kanokkarn said she had never experienced such behavior before and intends to file a formal complaint with Pattaya City Police Station, insisting that “foreign visitors must show respect for locals, regardless of culture or gender.”

The video quickly spread across Thai social media, where netizens harshly criticized the men’s actions. Comments included, “Such low-quality tourists,” and “No manners at all — shameful.”





The accused tourist later appeared at Pattaya Police Station, reportedly offering a wai and apologizing to officers for his behavior. However, the victim, who was out of town at the time, has yet to meet him in person.

Under Thai law, the alleged offense falls under Section 388 of the Penal Code, which states that “any person who commits an act that offends public decency in a public place — by exposing their body or engaging in other indecent behavior — shall be liable to a fine not exceeding 5,000 baht.”

Police Lieutenant Aniruj confirmed that the case is considered a petty offense and carries only a fine as punishment.



However, authorities revealed that the group of Japanese tourists had expressed a desire to personally apologize to the victim. The meeting could not yet take place because Kanokkarn Sriworakul, the 34-year-old salon owner, had traveled out of town but is expected to return to Pattaya later this week. If both parties agree, police may arrange a mediation meeting at the station. Whether Kanokkarn will accept the apology remains to be seen.







Meanwhile, the incident continues to draw widespread condemnation online, with many netizens calling on tourism and immigration authorities to take stronger action and introduce clearer guidelines to prevent similar incidents — which they say damage the image of Pattaya and Thailand as a whole.

“An apology may be easy,” one commenter wrote, “but respect for others should come naturally — especially when you’re a guest in someone’s country.”



































