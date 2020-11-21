It’s raining in Pattaya

Pattaya is receiving rain in the afternoon until evening today and most likely sustaining to tomorrow. The local depression covers the eastern coast of Thailand. The sky is cloudy. Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains are apparent in parts of Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.







The minimum temperature is about 23-25 °C in the morning and at night while temperature hits 30-35 °C in the afternoon. Pattaya city is experiencing the Easterly winds at the speed of 10-30 km/hr. Onshore wave height is below 1 meter and about 1 meter offshore.

During 21 – 23 Nov, Pattaya will be cloudy with isolated thundershowers. And from 24 – 27 Nov, will be cool with strong wind and further drop of about 1-3 °C in temperature. Warnings of offshore high waves for islands travelers during the weekend.

