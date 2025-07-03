In Pattaya, just one wrong look can now land someone in a hospital — or worse

PATTAYA, Thailand – A savage street assault in Pattaya has reignited public concern over rising violence in the city after a disturbing dashcam video went viral on social media. The clip captured two young men ambushing and viciously attacking another man with fists and a garden hoe in broad daylight on a public road. The lone victim did his best to fight back before nearby residents rushed in to break up the assault.

The incident occurred around 6:23 PM on June 28 near Soi Mab Yai Lia 18/4, close to Pattaya Rungrueang Village in the Nongprue area. The video was initially posted online with the caption, “Teenagers fighting lol,” but what unfolded was no laughing matter.







Late on July 1, reporters located the man who was attacked, a 31-year-old security guard named Mr. Golf. He was still nursing injuries — a dislocated left shoulder and multiple bruises — when he recounted the harrowing experience. Mr. Golf said he had gone to visit his father, who sells grilled eggs nearby, and was about to ride home when a young man on a motorbike passed by, then suddenly stopped in the middle of the road. The man turned to Mr. Golf and shouted, “What the hell is your problem? Got beef with me?” Mr. Golf responded, “What’s your problem?” The man snapped back, “Wait right here. I’ll be back.”

Moments later, the attacker returned with a friend. Both wore motorcycle helmets, and one was armed with a hoe. They pulled up next to Mr. Golf and began a relentless attack, matching the scenes seen in the viral video. Mr. Golf said he fought back with all he had until his father and relatives arrived to stop the fight.

He still doesn’t know what provoked the violence. “Maybe I looked at them wrong, or parked my bike somewhere they didn’t like,” he said. Initially, Mr. Golf chose not to report the attack to police out of courtesy. A local elder contacted him after the incident, claiming the boys were “good kids” who had never caused trouble. The family even implied that if he wanted to press charges, he’d have to find proof. That’s when Mr. Golf returned to the scene to search for CCTV evidence — and soon after, the dashcam clip appeared on Facebook.

His family, after seeing the brutal footage, was deeply shaken and insisted he file an official complaint. Mr. Golf now says he intends to present the video and all available evidence to Nongprue Police to seek legal action against the two men.



The incident has sparked a wave of alarmed and angry reactions online. Many users condemned the attackers, with some calling for harsh punishment. Others commented bitterly about Pattaya becoming increasingly lawless, where even elderly people get harassed for simply waiting for a bus. One person wrote that it felt like gang members were taking over the streets. Another said these individuals should be “shipped to the border.” Calls for stricter enforcement and meaningful consequences echoed through hundreds of comments.

As street violence continues to rise, residents are left wondering whether the next sideways glance will bring a conversation — or a weapon.



































