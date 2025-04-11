Immigration police bust Indian call center gang operating in Sriracha, targeting fellow nationals for online gambling fraud

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Immigration Bureau’s Investigations Division (Immigration Division 3), in collaboration with local officials from Sriracha District, conducted a raid on an Indian call center gang operating in Chonburi province. The gang, which rented pool villas in the Bang Phra sub-district of Sriracha, was using the location as a base to scam fellow Indian nationals into participating in online gambling.







Led by Colonel Jiraphong Rujiradamrongchai, Chief of the Investigation Division at Immigration Division 3, along with his team, they arrested a total of eight individuals – one man and seven women – in the operation. Authorities seized several pieces of evidence, including laptops, Wi-Fi routers, mobile phones, Indian SIM cards, CCTV cameras, and cash totaling 50,000 Indian rupees (approximately 20,000 Thai Baht), passports, and other electronic devices.

According to the investigation, the gang leader rented three pool villas in Sriracha under a one-year contract, with a monthly rental fee of 95,000 Baht. The gang members, claiming to be working for a U.S.-based company, lived together in the villas. They deceived their fellow Indians into participating in online gambling, often scamming between 10 to 20 individuals each day.



Some of the arrested suspects claimed they had initially come to Thailand for tourism, but once their money ran low, the call center gang recruited them to join their operations, which would last about a month before rotating with new recruits.

Police are continuing their investigation to locate more members of the gang and will proceed with legal action accordingly.



























