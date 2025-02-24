‘I Don’t See English Signs!’ – Violators of odd-even parking rules face fines and wheel clamping on South Pattaya Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities have intensified enforcement of the odd-even parking system on South Pattaya Road to alleviate traffic congestion and reclaim pedestrian walkways. Effective February 3, parking is prohibited on alternate days—odd and even dates—from 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM along the 850-meter stretch between the Communications Intersection (Pattaya Third Road) and the Wat Chaimongkol Intersection.







To ensure compliance, the city has deployed 12 officers per shift at the designated area to monitor parking and enforce regulations. Violators face fines and, in some cases, wheel clamping.

However, some tourists and locals remain unaware of the parking laws, largely due to a lack of clear signage and language barriers. One foreigner expressed frustration, stating that they did not see any English signage indicating the parking restrictions, leading to confusion. The current signs may not be sufficiently visible or detailed enough for non-Thai speakers, contributing to the misunderstanding. As a result, many still park illegally, unaware of the regulations.



Authorities continue to use wheel-locking devices and fines to deter illegal parking, aiming to promote safer roads and reduce traffic congestion. For alternative parking options, visitors are encouraged to utilize public lots, beachside zones, and park-and-ride services to avoid fines and contribute to a more orderly environment.

The city emphasizes the importance of adhering to traffic laws for the collective benefit of all, urging both locals and visitors to cooperate and park responsibly. By following the rules, the public can help create a smoother and safer experience for everyone in the city.































