Hugging hookers snatch cruising Russian’s gold chain on Pattaya Beach

By Pattaya Mail
Russian expat Dennis Nidowakom files a police complaint at headquarters.

With Covid-19 raging, tourists gone and the shoreline closed, pickpocketing and necklace snatching crimes on Pattaya Beach have plummeted, but a Russian man fell victim to one Monday.

Expat Dennis Nidowakom, 38, filed a police complaint Aug. 17 that two Beach Road prostitutes stole his 20,000-baht white-gold necklace.



Nidowakom said he was just minding his own business while strolling on the nearly deserted beach after dark when the sex workers propositioned him. They gave him a hug, and when the embrace was finished, they were gone and so was the chain he bought at Central Festival Pattaya Beach.

