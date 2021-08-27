Hours of heavy downpour wreaks havoc in Pattaya on Friday morning

By Pattaya Mail
This expat takes his rubber raft out for a leisurly cruise down his soi.
Volunteers direct traffic away from the flooded areas.



A citizen’s bedroom is washed away.
This woman keeps her feet dry while her home is inundated.



Come rain or shine, Thai people are always smiling.
A policeman warns this driver of the dangers ahead.



Where do I go from here?
This man tries to salvage his belongings in the heavy downpour.



A river runs through this home.
Canoeing through the gruelling Pattaya rapids.
Traffic crawls through Pattaya 3rd Road.
What a relaxing way to spend a morning floating up and down the soi.
The notorious railway road, always under water when it rains.
The boy is having a ‘elluva good time boating on Pattaya 3rd Road.
Water gushes up from the drains in the middle of Sukhumvit Highway.
A volunteer directs motorists to avoid the floods ahead.
Sukhumvit River Highway.









