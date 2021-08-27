Latest NewsPattaya News Hours of heavy downpour wreaks havoc in Pattaya on Friday morning By Pattaya Mail August 28, 2021 0 316 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet This expat takes his rubber raft out for a leisurly cruise down his soi. Volunteers direct traffic away from the flooded areas. A citizen’s bedroom is washed away. This woman keeps her feet dry while her home is inundated. Come rain or shine, Thai people are always smiling. A policeman warns this driver of the dangers ahead. Where do I go from here? This man tries to salvage his belongings in the heavy downpour. A river runs through this home. Canoeing through the gruelling Pattaya rapids. Traffic crawls through Pattaya 3rd Road. What a relaxing way to spend a morning floating up and down the soi. The notorious railway road, always under water when it rains. The boy is having a ‘elluva good time boating on Pattaya 3rd Road. Water gushes up from the drains in the middle of Sukhumvit Highway. A volunteer directs motorists to avoid the floods ahead. Sukhumvit River Highway.