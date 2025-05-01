Homeless crisis in Pattaya sparks public debate on immigration and public safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities in Pattaya have continued efforts to address homelessness and public order by assisting individuals in need, regardless of nationality or legal status. Acting on official orders, local peacekeeping officers, in coordination with the Chonburi Provincial Social Development Office and the Homeless Protection Center, conducted inspections across Pattaya to manage the issue of homelessness in public areas.

During the operation, six individuals identified as homeless voluntarily accepted support and were transported to the Rong Po Homeless Shelter for care. Officials emphasized that all individuals, regardless of their status, are entitled to legal protection and social assistance under Thai law.







The initiative has prompted a wave of online discussion, with some residents expressing concern over the growing presence of homeless individuals in tourist areas, particularly in the early mornings. Several comments raised the issue of intoxicated individuals seen sleeping along the beach, questioning how some of them—believed to be undocumented migrants—entered the country.

There was frustration expressed about foreigners allegedly taking jobs from locals, and concern about children being involved in street vending instead of attending school or getting adequate rest. Others supported the idea of offering aid to struggling Thai citizens but called for stricter action against non-Thais without legal status.



While the authorities did not confirm the nationalities of those taken into care, they reaffirmed their commitment to acting in accordance with Thai law and upholding basic human rights, while acknowledging public concerns about social order, tourism image, and immigration enforcement.













































