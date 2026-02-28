Holiday flyers lift Thailand’s skies above pre-pandemic levels, CAAT reports

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s aviation sector posted strong growth during the recent Chinese New Year holiday, with passenger numbers, flight volumes and cargo throughput surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

Between Feb 13–22, 2026, a total of 4,889,321 passengers traveled through Thai airports, exceeding the 4,718,663 recorded during the same period in 2019 before the COVID-19 outbreak. The figure also rose significantly compared to 2025.







Flight movements reached 28,340 during the 10-day period, higher than both the pre-pandemic baseline and last year’s level. Air cargo volumes continued to expand steadily, reaching 42,280 tonnes (42.28 million kilograms), reflecting stable recovery and expansion in Thailand’s aviation and logistics sectors.

February 15 recorded the highest daily passenger volume at 501,346 travelers, while February 20 saw the most flights operated in a single day at 2,873. The peak for international arrivals was February 14, with 140,450 inbound passengers across 1,426 flights.



China remained Thailand’s largest inbound market, averaging 25,263 arrivals per day during the holiday period, followed by India and Malaysia.

Among airports, Suvarnabhumi Airport handled the highest overall passenger traffic, with 217,331 travelers on February 14 alone — including 178,105 international and 39,226 domestic passengers. Phuket International Airport set a new single-day record on February 17, accommodating 40,221 international passengers and 204 flights.

For domestic travel, Don Mueang International Airport recorded the highest number of domestic passengers at 656,146 over the festival period, while Chiang Mai International Airport led among regional airports with 237,517 total passengers.





With airlines operating at near full capacity, CAAT acknowledged some flight delays, particularly in cases involving aircraft technical issues that affected subsequent services. The regulator said it closely monitored airline operations to ensure passenger rights were protected in cases of delays or cancellations, including the provision of meals, beverages and accommodation as required by law.

Overall, passenger traffic during the 2026 Chinese New Year period exceeded pre-COVID 2019 levels by more than 170,000 travelers, underscoring the resilience of Thailand’s aviation industry and aligning with government tourism and economic stimulus measures.



Looking ahead, CAAT said it is coordinating with airlines, airports and air traffic control providers to prepare for heavy travel demand during the upcoming Songkran holiday. Authorities will also continue monitoring airfares to popular destinations such as Chiang Mai and Phuket, which currently remain at reasonable levels.

CAAT advised travelers to plan ahead, monitor official updates and book early to secure preferred fares and ensure smooth journeys during peak travel periods. (TNA)



































