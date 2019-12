Sattahip beachgoers were warned about extra high tides big waves whipped up by strong winds. The Thai Meteorological Department said temperatures this week would top out at only 35 degrees Celsius with winds howling at 15-30 kilometers per hour.

As a result, swells are reaching up to a meter tall at Bang Saray Beach and near that height elsewhere.

Tourists and locals were told to take care when swimming or boating, especially with children. Boaters were advised to wear life jackets at all times.