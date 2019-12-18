Naklua Eat & Walk opens

The 11th Naklua Eat & Walk street market kicked off Saturday with seafood, music and lots of shopping.

Pattaya Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome opened the annual high-season “walking street” at Government Saving Bank, presenting certificates to vendors allowed to use the “Pattaya Brand”. He also gave promotion boards to the Department of Cultural Promotion.

The mayor, his deputies and civil defense volunteers then inspected the Lan Po Market, community and fishing pier to check their readiness to handle the influx of tourists during the weekend event.

This year’s event began three weeks earlier than last year, opening on Dec. 14 and will finish on Feb. 8. Operating only on weekends, it features live entertainment, stalls selling locally made products and local seafood, and restaurants, all spread out over 800 meters between the Lan Po Public Park police box and Naklua Bridge.

This year food vendors pledged to protect the environment by not using plastic bags and foam containers.

Music on the opening weekend was provided on three stages with Jo-Kong, Novu, Suntaraporn, and Thai cultural singers and dancers as well as magic and comedy shows from The Jack Comedy Show troupe. (PCPR)