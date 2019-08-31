High-rise condo claims another victim

Police and rescue workers were called to the View Talay Pattaya Beach Condominium August 22 after receiving a report that a man had either fallen or jumped to his death from the 15th floor of the building.

The dead person was a German national 40-50 years old. His name had not yet been released.

Pol. Maj. Saijai Kumjunla, the officer in charge of the case, said witnesses will be interviewed to determine whether the death of the German was a suicide or a homicide case.

Police sent his body to Banglamung Hospital for initial storage and will be sent on to the Forensics Department in Bangkok for an autopsy.

Witnesses say that this condo is haunted because there have been many cases of tenants falling off the building to their deaths.