Windsurfer rescued after being stranded at sea for 8 hours

A total of 30 police officers, volunteers and sea rescue personnel with 6 touring boats made a successful search for a windsurfer reported missing for over eight hours.

Kompetch Jansorn, 30, from Bungkanm, told his rescuers and the media that he was practicing windsurfing at Seethong Beach near Sattahip on Sunday evening, August 25, when strong winds caused him to capsize, damaging the sail and board and leaving him marooned at sea and at the mercy of the tides. He clung to what remained of his rig for over 8 hours while he waited to be rescued.

Kompetch said he felt his energy levels dissipating during his long ordeal as the tide carried him further offshore and he wanted to thank all those involved in his rescue for saving him from a potentially grim fate. Those involved in the search and rescue included offers from Sattahip Police Station, members of the Samaesan Ruk Talay Club and divers of Sawangrochanathammasatan Sattahip Foundation.