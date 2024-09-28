HHN Foundation honours Radchada Chomjinda amid sponsorship struggles

PATTAYA, Thailand – On September 25, the HHN Foundation for Thai Children celebrated a significant milestone – the 70th birthday of its beloved director, Radchada Chomjinda, affectionately known as “Aunty Toy.” Staff and children gathered to express their heartfelt appreciation for her unwavering commitment to charitable work over the past two decades, marked by gifts and a spirited rendition of the birthday song.







For over 20 years, Aunty Toy has been a guiding force in the foundation, devoting herself to supporting underprivileged children. Under her leadership, the HHN Foundation cares for over 300 children, running various initiatives such as the “Decoupage Project,” “Sufficiency Economy Agriculture,” and the “Aquaponics System for Pesticide-Free Vegetables,” which provide children with practical skills for a brighter future.

Despite the joyous occasion, the foundation faces significant challenges, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of its founder and former president, Ewald Dietrich. Donations and sponsorships have plummeted, making it difficult to sustain essential programs.

On September 19, Aunty Toy and her son, Siromes Akrapongpanich, attended a Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard meeting to discuss the foundation’s struggles. “We are grateful for the support we’ve received in the past, but the tough economic climate has made it difficult to find new sponsors,” Aunty Toy explained. “Many of our long-time partners have been affected by the pandemic, and the loss of Mr Dietrich has created an even greater void in our support network.”

In response to the funding shortfall, the foundation is actively seeking educational scholarships from benefactors like the HGM Fund and serves as a bridge between donors and children in need. They also appeal to community members to get involved by sponsoring meals for the children, donating money or goods, or purchasing handmade crafts created by the children. These crafts, sold at the Royal Garden Plaza Pattaya and the HHN Foundation, start at just 200 baht and not only generate income but also provide children with a chance to express their creativity.

“Every purchase helps fund their education and well-being,” Aunty Toy noted. Despite these efforts, the foundation faces an uphill battle, as operating with fewer resources becomes increasingly difficult. “We don’t want to cut back on our programs, but if we can’t find new sponsors, it may become inevitable,” Siromes said.

Before the pandemic, the foundation enjoyed support from both local and international sponsors, allowing it to expand its services. However, as the global economy faltered, many donors had to reduce or withdraw their support, leaving HHN in a precarious financial situation. The foundation is particularly concerned about its ability to continue providing essential services like education, medical care, and meals for the children.

In the face of these challenges, HHN remains hopeful. Led by Aunty Toy, the staff is determined to continue their mission. As Thailand recovers from the pandemic, the foundation’s mission to uplift the most vulnerable members of society remains clear.

Aunty Toy and her team are calling for renewed support from the community. Rotarians from various clubs in Pattaya have shown a strong willingness to help, offering ideas on fundraising and ways to encourage others to get involved. For those interested in contributing, the foundation provides multiple avenues for support, including donations and volunteer opportunities available through their website. Even small contributions can make a significant impact on the lives of the children.

As HHN looks ahead, the importance of community support has never been more critical. The foundation remains a beacon of hope for the children it serves, but its future depends on the generosity and involvement of the broader community.

For more information on how to support the HHN Foundation, contact Aunty Toy at 081-752-0445 or 038-488-956, or email her at [email protected] or [email protected].





































