Helping the needy – Pattaya Sports Club food giveaway drive

Thanks to the amazing generosity of many of our members and particularly Sandy Chapo of the Billabong Golf Bar & Resort, we had a very successful food handout at the Pong Municipal Centre on September 3rd. Read more in the Pattaya Mail.

Special thanks to the ladies who worked tirelessly packing the 400 parcels individually, to the teachers and staff of St. Andrews International School and PSC volunteers helping to handout the bags and to Reidar Pedersen for donating the water. We are also really grateful for the support and assistance of the mayor and the Pong Municipal Council in this project.







Following on from this we were invited to join with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) of the United States, who have also been similarly associated with charity work in Thailand for many years, to hand out food parcels at the home of Post 9876, which is Lewinski’s Sports Bar and Hotel.

Post Commander Emmanuel (Manny) Guarnuccio said, “The scene was set when a member of our post suggested establishing a food drive to get further involved and help the community. The response was overwhelming and so with funds raised from local VFW members and some members back in the States as well as generous donations from non-members who have supported us, we had two days at Bali Hai Pier handing out 1000 meals per day, followed by two days at Lewinski’s giving out 200 meals each day and finished with 600 meals at Trattoria Pizzaria Toscana. To date we have given out 3000 meals and once we’ve done the final tally we may plan more food giveaways. It was a fantastic effort.”







Ex-president Tim Knight and senior PSC member Bernie Tuppin were on hand to support the VFW and we look forward to joining with them on future projects.

Our own food handout program continued on 8th October again at the Pong Municipal centre with another 400 food parcels being handed out.







President Stan Rees said, “We had some monies left from our first giveaway so together with further generous donations from Sandy Chapo at the Billabong Golf Bar & Resort, St. Andrews International School, the 300 yard driving range, and PSC Committee Member Dave Smith, we had enough to repeat what we did before. Our thanks to Reidar for again donating the water and the mayor and the Pong Municipal Council for their continuing support.”

Earlier on that morning Charity Coordinator Noi Emmerson donated a cheque for 10,000 to Pattaya-area Lions Clubs celebrating World Service Day rounding off a successful program to help the needy in our local community.





























