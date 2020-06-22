Helmetless biker runs into parked crane outside Pattaya

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after driving his motorbike into a parked crane in Najomtien.

Ponwat Makkot, 20, suffered a head wound due to not wearing a helmet in the June 19 crash in the Nong Jubtao Community. He was transported to Wat Yansangwararam Hospital.







Crane driver Chaiwat Klinruksa, 32, said he was parked on the side of the road to perform electrical work on overhead wires when he heard the Honda Scoopy crash into the back of the six-wheeled Hino crane.











