Gridlock Begins – Pattaya braces for Songkran traffic mayhem

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the Songkran holiday approaches, Pattaya is already experiencing significant traffic congestion, with the situation expected to intensify in the coming days. The Highway Police Division anticipates that over 3.6 million vehicles will depart from Bangkok, peaking between April 11 and 12, leading to heavy congestion on major routes heading east, including Motorway 7.​







In anticipation of the increased traffic, Pattaya authorities have implemented several measures to manage the situation. These include the deployment of over 400 officials to oversee traffic and safety during the Wan Lai Festival. Additionally, an even-odd parking rule has been introduced to reduce illegal parking and improve traffic flow. Despite these efforts, residents have expressed concerns about the effectiveness of these measures and have called for the implementation of a one-way traffic system to alleviate congestion during the festival.​

The Wan Lai Festival, a highlight of Pattaya’s Songkran celebrations, is scheduled for April 19. The event will feature traditional Thai ceremonies, cultural performances, and water-splashing activities, attracting both locals and tourists. While the festival promises vibrant celebrations, attendees are advised to plan their travel carefully and expect delays due to the anticipated traffic congestion.​

As Pattaya braces for the influx of visitors and the accompanying traffic challenges, authorities continue to urge the public to adhere to safety guidelines and cooperate with traffic regulations to ensure a safe and enjoyable Songkran festival for all.



























