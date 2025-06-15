Gold heist fugitive caught in central Pattaya mall after fleeing with over 500,000 baht in stolen jewelry

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 47-year-old man wanted for a solo gold shop robbery in Lamphun province has been arrested while hiding in Pattaya, Chonburi. The suspect, identified as Prakorn, confessed to the crime, citing a gambling addiction as his motive.

The robbery occurred on June 7 in Pa Sang district, Lamphun. The suspect, described as 160–165 cm tall, rode a black motorcycle and stole two five-baht-weight gold necklaces—valued at over 500,000 baht—from a local gold shop before fleeing.







Following an arrest warrant issued by the Lamphun Provincial Court, Chonburi police tracked the suspect to a shopping mall in Central Pattaya, where he was apprehended without incident. Mr. Prakorn admitted to selling the stolen gold at another shop shortly after fleeing to Pattaya.

During interrogation, he claimed financial desperation due to severe losses from online gambling, which drove him to commit the theft. Officers seized 415,072 baht in cash and two mobile phones from his possession.

He has been remanded in custody at Pattaya City Police Station pending transfer to Lamphun for further legal proceedings.

































