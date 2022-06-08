Fugitive British pedophile captured in Pattaya

Immigration police captured a British fugitive wanted on child-pornography charges back home. William Dempster, 45, was arrested by Chonburi Immigration Police on visa-overstay charges Sunday.







Immigration acted on a March 23 request of the U.K.’s National Crime Agency to arrest Dempster at his Huay Yai home near Pattaya. Police said he was arrested by British police in England several times between 2008 and 2013 for allegedly producing, possessing and disseminating child sexual-abuse content and was released on bail.





He fled England and hid in Thailand where he arrived eight years ago. Dempster is being processed for deportation back to the U.K. to stand trial.

































