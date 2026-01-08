From pier to island Pattaya Tourist Police ensure safe journeys to Koh Larn

PATTAYA, Thailand — Pattaya Tourist Police officers continued proactive safety operations to ensure the wellbeing of tourists traveling by boat to and from Koh Larn, one of Pattaya’s most popular island destinations.

On January 7 at around 9:00 a.m., Tourist Police officers were present at the pier to provide guidance and hands-on assistance to tourists on how to correctly wear life jackets before boarding passenger boats heading to Koh Larn. The initiative aimed to improve safety awareness, reduce potential risks at sea, and give visitors greater peace of mind throughout their journey.







Later the same day, at approximately 12:00 p.m., Tourist Police officers assisted tourists disembarking and boarding boats at Koh Larn. Officers helped manage boarding procedures, offered physical assistance where needed, and ensured orderly movement to minimize the risk of slips, falls, or other accidents.

Pattaya Tourist Police emphasized that these efforts reflect their ongoing commitment to tourist safety, particularly in high-traffic travel areas. By maintaining a visible presence and offering practical assistance, officers aim to build confidence among visitors and promote Pattaya as a safe and welcoming destination for all.



































