From long-stay haven to luxury playground pensioners feel shut out of Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has long been known as a city where visitors of all budgets could find entertainment, accommodation, and a sense of welcome. But for many older long-term foreign visitors living on fixed pensions, that balance now feels broken.

Across Pattaya’s nightlife districts, prices that were once considered reasonable have steadily climbed. Lady drink prices of 200 baht or more, bar fines reportedly reaching 1,000 baht, and the disappearance of low-cost beer options have left many pensioners questioning whether the city still has room for them.







For decades, Pattaya thrived on volume rather than exclusivity. Budget-minded visitors stayed longer, spent consistently, and formed the backbone of the local economy — from food stalls and laundries to small bars and guesthouses. Today, many of those same visitors say they feel priced out, not just financially but emotionally, as the warmth and familiarity they once experienced fades.

Accommodation costs are another pressure point. Monthly room rents that once hovered comfortably below 6,000 baht are now commonly listed at 7,000–8,000 baht or more, even in basic buildings. Combined with rising food prices and daily expenses, pensioners on fixed incomes say their margins have disappeared.



Some locals and business owners argue that prices reflect higher costs, inflation, and a shift toward higher-spending tourists. Others counter that pricing has moved faster than value, and that demand will naturally correct excess. As one long-term visitor put it, “If something is overpriced, you don’t need to protest — you just don’t pay. Prices fall on their own.”

The concern is not just about money, but sustainability. Critics warn that pushing out long-stay pensioners risks hollowing out a dependable customer base in favor of short-term, high-expectation visitors who may not stay long once novelty fades.





Pattaya has reinvented itself many times. Whether it can strike a balance between modern ambitions and affordability remains an open question. What is clear is that prices cannot rise forever — and if fairness disappears, loyalty may follow.



































