From Berlin to Bangkok, Jomtien’s warm sea is a worthy escape — with just slight showers and splashy waves

PATTAYA, Thailand – The sea at Jomtien Beach seems to be calling your name — calm, inviting, and perfect for a refreshing dip. But while the beach may tempt you with its warm breeze and all-day happy hour atmosphere, it’s best to glance at the forecast before you dive in.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, widespread rain is expected across many regions today, with heavy rainfall likely in parts of the North, Northeast, Central, and Eastern Thailand. The South will also see scattered thunderstorms. Meanwhile, Bangkok and its surrounding areas are forecast to experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with temperatures ranging from 24–35°C.







These conditions stem from a moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam. As a result, waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to reach 2 meters, and could rise higher in thunderstorm zones. The upper Gulf, including coastal areas near Pattaya, could also see waves of 1–2 meters, with choppier conditions where storms occur.

Marine officials are urging small boats and local ferries to exercise caution, especially in areas where thunderstorms may rapidly develop. Travelers and swimmers are advised to stay updated on weather alerts and avoid venturing far out during risky conditions.



Still, when the clouds part — and they often do — Jomtien remains a beachfront gem. Visitors can enjoy beach strolls, light swims closer to shore, and all-day deals from beachfront bars and cafes. Just don’t forget to pack an umbrella alongside your flip-flops.

As always, stay alert, follow local weather updates, and enjoy the best of Pattaya’s coast safely — whether under sun or passing cloud.



































