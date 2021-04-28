Free Covid-19 tests in Pattaya through Thursday

Free Covid-19 tests are available for high-risk Pattaya residents through Thursday.

The Banglamung Public Health Department and three area hospitals are manning a mobile testing van at the Banglamung Community Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 27-29. The mobile lab can perform 800 tests a day.







Somkiat Jittireuangkiat of the Health Department said those who visited entertainment venues or parties during Songkran, have had close contact with confirmed patients, or those traveling from high-risk areas qualify for free tests. All that is needed is legal identification.



Those who test negative will not be notified. Those who test positive will be alerted within two days.































