Free Covid-19 tests at Pattaya School 8 May 11

By Pattaya Mail
0
125
Wittawat Kuprasert of the Chonburi Social Security Office said people insured by Section 33-qualified establishments can receive free Covid-19 tests at Pattaya School No. 8 starting May 11.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said May 7 the tests will be offered to company employees covered by the Social Security system in order to help business restart in Pattaya.



A total of 4,000 tests will be available each day for a week. For more information, call 038-495-2730.

For more information, call 038-495-2730 or scan this QR code.









