Free Covid-19 tests at Pattaya School 8 May 11

The Social Security Office and Pattaya City Hall will offer free Covid-19 testing at Pattaya School No. 8 starting May 11.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said May 7 the tests will be offered to company employees covered by the Social Security system in order to help business restart in Pattaya.







Wittawat Kuprasert of the Chonburi Social Security Office said those insured by Section 33-qualified establishments can obtain tests.

A total of 4,000 tests will be available each day for a week. For more information, call 038-495-2730.



















