Foreigners living in Pattaya and surrounding areas can apply for vaccines via BHP online form

40 years old and over foreign residents can now fill in the survey form and select your preferred vaccination program as per link below.

Bangkok Hospital Pattaya invites foreign residents to ascertain their appropriate vaccine within the following criteria:







-Foreign residents aged 40 years and over. OR

-Pregnant Female foreign residents with gestational age at least 12 weeks or over OR

-Foreign residents who have had at least one of these the following 7 underlying medical conditions:

Severe chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) Coronary artery diseases (CAD) Chronic kidney disease (CKD, 5th stage) Cerebrovascular diseases Cancer patients receiving chemotherapy Diabetes Obesity (weight > 100 kg. or BMI > 35 kg/m²)

To ensure your eligibility, you need to present your Medical Certificate from the Authorized Hospitals showing your medical condition which meets the above inclusion criteria.

-AND have never received any other COVID-19 vaccine

Remarks:

This survey is only to ascertain the number of vaccines needed. The hospital cannot specify the number and vaccine type including the date and time of vaccination.

The hospital will contact you via the provided mobile number once the vaccine is available, locations of your vaccinations and will allocate vaccines in accordance with the conditions in numerical order.

In this survey, you can select your preferred vaccination program as per link below from 20 – 27 August 2021 only.

Survey link: https://forms.gle/wc8BfpbGNx7fpp8h6

Or visit www.bangkokpattayahospital.com

Tel. 038 259 999































