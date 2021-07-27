Foreigners busted drinking alcohol in Pattaya pub cellar

By Pattaya Mail
Pol. Col. Chitdecha Songhong interrogates one of the suspects found partying and drinking alcohol in the pub.

Residents in Soi Wat Boon Samphan tipped off Pattaya police that a certain pub in the area was holding regular drinking parties in the premises, which they knew went against the lockdown orders enacted by the Chonburi Disease Control Department.



Pol. Col. Chitdecha Songhong, superintendent of the Nongprue police station, led a team of law enforcers on a nighttime raid on the late-night pub July 26, where they found a gathering of 11 foreign nationals and one Thai drinking alcoholic beverages in the cellar of the pub.

The alcohol drinking revelers were arrested and charged with violation of the Emergency Decree and disobeying the orders of the Chonburi Department of Disease Control restrictions against public gatherings and selling or drinking alcohol.

Pattaya police raid the bar on Soi Wat Boon Samphan where they found a group of foreigners allegedly drinking alcoholic beverages.









