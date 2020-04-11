Foreign and Thai gamblers arrested for illegal poker game in Pattaya restaurant

Seven Chinese and a Russian were arrested while gambling in a closed Pattaya restaurant.







Pattaya police and Chonburi Transnational Crime Division officers raided the Fuman Chinese restaurant April 9. In the VIP karaoke room on the second floor officers found the foreigners playing poker, along with two Thai women. A pot of 100,000 baht was seized.

Restaurant owner and organizer Hei Long Jiang and the others were charged with illegal gambling and violating the Emergency Decree against large gatherings to prevent Covid-19.







