From motorcycle noise complaint to near tragedy as chair attack echoes Pattaya safety fears

PATTAYA, Thailand – A neighborhood dispute over loud motorcycle noise escalated into violence in Chachoengsao province, after an elderly man allegedly attacked a young motorcyclist with a wooden chair, underscoring growing concerns over residents taking the law into their own hands, Jan 28.

The incident occurred in Soi Saeng Prateep (Thung Ma Maen), Moo 8, Khlong Luang Phaeng subdistrict, Mueang district. Video footage later shared on social media shows a shirtless man sitting in front of his house before suddenly hurling a wooden chair at a passing motorcycle. The rider narrowly avoided being struck, preventing a serious accident.







Ms. Rungnapa, 37, the sister of one of the victims, said the conflict began when the man, identified as Mr. Krung, confronted and verbally abused her parents in front of their home, accusing local youths of revving motorcycle engines loudly in the area. Tensions escalated when her younger brother returned home and questioned the confrontation, leading to a physical altercation.

According to Rungnapa, her brother is smaller in stature and was initially attacked. A friend who tried to intervene was also punched, causing the situation to spiral into a broader fight before both sides dispersed.



The chair-throwing incident captured on video involved Mr. Phum, 21, who was riding a motorcycle to a nearby shop. He said he had no prior confrontation at that moment and did not provoke the suspect. As he passed the house, Mr. Krung allegedly picked up a chair and swung it toward him. Phum swerved just in time, suffering minor injuries to his arm and shoulder as the chair struck his motorcycle instead.

Phum later underwent a medical examination and filed a police complaint at Mueang Chachoengsao Police Station, seeking legal action.

Ms. Rungnapa said she decided to release the video publicly not to inflame tensions, but to seek help in ending the conflict. “We live in the same alley. Now we feel unsafe every day. We’re afraid our car will be damaged or something worse will happen,” she said, urging authorities to intervene before the situation worsens.





A broader warning

Authorities and community leaders have repeatedly warned against residents resorting to violence to settle everyday disputes. Similar incidents have been reported in Pattaya and surrounding areas, where arguments over noise, parking, or minor traffic issues have escalated into assaults, property damage, and serious injuries.

Police stress that disputes should be resolved through legal channels and mediation, not vigilantism. Throwing objects at moving vehicles, officials warn, can easily result in fatal consequences—not only for those involved, but also for innocent bystanders. (Photos from Khao Sod)



































