Fire destroys garment merchant’s house

Sattahip police are investigating the cause of a fire that gutted a local clothes seller’s house.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to control the blaze that destroyed nearly everything inside the single-story Kong Kanda Community home Sept. 15. The house was locked and no one was at home at the time.







Owner Ratree Namwong, 32, returned from work at a flea market outside Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center to inspect the damage. She said she had not left anything plugged in or the lights on, so was unsure how the fire could have started.

