Fire destroys garment merchant’s house

Fire fighters did their best to put out the flames, but unfortunately the interior of the house was completely burnt-out.

Sattahip police are investigating the cause of a fire that gutted a local clothes seller’s house.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to control the blaze that destroyed nearly everything inside the single-story Kong Kanda Community home Sept. 15. The house was locked and no one was at home at the time.


Owner Ratree Namwong, 32, returned from work at a flea market outside Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center to inspect the damage. She said she had not left anything plugged in or the lights on, so was unsure how the fire could have started.

Ratree Namwong (left) was devasted when she returned to see the fire burning in her home.

 

Firemen examine the burnt-out interior of the house to ensure that there was no danger of the fire erupting again.

Fortunately, firemen were able to contain the fire inside the house and the exterior suffered minimal damage.





Firemen continued to spray water on the charred interior too make sure that the fire was completely extinguished.

After overcoming the shock of losing all her belongings in the fire, Ratree spoke to reporters saying that before she left home, she made sure everything was in order, so the cause of the fire is a mystery to her.


