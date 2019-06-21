Family Rally winners announced

Pattaya Food & Beverage Club Vice President Somkiat Darunaithorn took the checkered flag as a parade of vehicles caravanned from Pattaya for the sixth Family Rally to benefit a Nakhon Nayok foundation for the blind.

The event began Sunday morning at the Diana Garden Resort, with cars leaving for the Vocational Promotion and Development Center for the Blind.

Activities and games were organized along the way, such as games of luck and skill. Each vehicle lost points for failing at various challenges, with the team losing the least number of points winning the rally and various other prizes. All winners received trophies.

Somkiat was awarded first place at the June 17 ceremony at Nakhon Nayok’s Phukhaongam Resort, followed by Pattaya Lohaphan, Nattanayuth Lee of Quality Meat Co., and the Nipon X4 Team.

The booby prize went to Orathai Chaiyaplub of beverage maker Tipco who lost the most points. The Popular Choice award went to Pin Krasang.