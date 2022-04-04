Family escapes car fire in Chonburi

A Chonburi family narrowly escaped injury when their car burst into flames in Muang District.

Samet Subdistrict authorities responded to the April 2 car fire on Prayasacha Road at Soi Nartmontasevee 14, finding the Honda Civic fully involved. Firefighters took 30 minutes to snuff out the flames.



Driver Eakarin Jansung, 44, said his family of four were returning from the Ninja Market when he smelled gasoline. He pulled over, made everyone get out and, as he did, flames erupted from under the hood.

Somsong Chotchung the driver’s mother said she tried to use a fire extinguisher to stop the fire, but it spread quickly into the passenger compartment.





































