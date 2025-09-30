Expats support screening of foreign visitors as Pattaya faces rising safety concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Long-term residents of Pattaya are calling for stricter screening of foreign visitors amid rising reports of road violence, nightlife altercations, and other conflicts involving tourists.

One expat who has lived in the city for nearly 40 years said most experiences have been positive, but the changing environment requires caution. “The world has changed, even here in Pattaya,” he said. “Most of the time, I prefer to cope with Thais. The city’s character has shifted with the concrete structures displacing much of the original charm, but it’s still a place I recommend again and again.”







Concerns have grown following a series of recent incidents. In one case, a French tourist, angered by traffic on a busy street, reportedly punched the hood of a car and was subsequently assaulted. Witnesses noted that no one seemed to stop to let him cross the road, highlighting frustrations with local traffic.

Elsewhere, disputes over unsettled service fees with ladyboys have escalated into assaults by locals. Other altercations stem from miscalculations on crowded roads, leading to fistfights between tourists and residents. In some cases, foreigners defending themselves have inadvertently caused serious injuries to Thais, including cases of hospitalization.

These incidents reflect a broader trend of confrontations between foreigners and locals in traffic, nightlife, and entertainment areas. Many expats suggest that temporary screening measures for incoming visitors could help reduce incidents and protect Pattaya’s reputation as a safe tourist destination.

While authorities have not announced any formal program, vigilance, responsible behavior, and community awareness are increasingly emphasized as the city adapts to rising visitor numbers and evolving social dynamics.







































