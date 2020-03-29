Elephants at Nong Nooch Pattaya given health showers

During these critical times of the COVID-19 pandemic which is killing tens of thousands of people all over the world and causing fear amongst the people in Thailand too, the owner and staff of the Nong Nooch Tropical Gardens Pattaya initiated measures on March 25, 2020 to protect the 93 elephants under their care.







One of these defensive measures was to thoroughly shower the pachyderms with microbial water or bio-fermented water as disinfectant for 15 minutes to protect them from the virus.

Mr Kampol Tansajja, owner of the Nong Nooch Tropical Gardens, Pattaya said, “The elephants are members of my family and as of now we are not exactly sure whether the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted from humans to animals.

“My elephants live very close to humans and I know that they understand and feel for our concerns and fears and have heard us talk with each other about the deadly coronavirus. I feel that they have the same fears as we do. So to give them a sense of calm and confidence, we spray them with protective solutions. I sense that they feel invigorated after these showers.

“The disinfectant bio-fermented water is made from plants, vegetables and fruits and is not harmful to them and will help them together with us to go through this crisis safely together.”



