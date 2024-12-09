Drunk Pattaya policeman fired after shooting rampage over unpaid alcohol

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Col. Navin Sinthurat, Superintendent of Banglamung Police Station, received a report of a man firing gunshots into the air in Soi Wat Boon Sampan (Soi Khao Noi), East Pattaya on December 7.

The armed individual, reportedly enraged and under the influence of alcohol, continued to pose a threat to nearby areas, raising concerns for public safety. Officers from Banglamung and Nongprue Police Stations were dispatched to apprehend the suspect.







The perpetrator was later identified as Pol. Sgt. Sunthorn, an officer from Najomtien Police Station. He had fled to his house in Soi Wat Boon Sampan 5, about 800 meters from the initial scene of the gunfire. Upon arrival, police found him in a heavily intoxicated state, shouting and causing a disturbance. Over 50 officers surrounded the house, evacuating nearby residents to ensure safety. After about 30 minutes, authorities managed to detain him, seizing a .357 handgun and three spent bullet casings.

Local residents recounted the events leading up to the shooting. Mr. Nong (alias), a 59-year-old grocery store owner, stated that the officer arrived at his shop visibly drunk and demanded to purchase alcohol on credit. The request was denied, prompting the officer to leave in anger. Shortly afterward, gunshots were heard. Similarly, Ms. Noi (alias), a 56-year-old food vendor, revealed that the officer had tried to get food on credit from her but was refused due to repeated delays in payment. Enraged, he threatened her before storming off and firing shots into the air. She took cover under her kitchen counter, fearing for her life.







Witnesses described Pol. Sgt. Sunthorn as having a history of excessive drinking, particularly local white liquor, and using cannabis, which often led to erratic and violent behavior. They noted that he frequently fired his service weapon into the air or within his home, causing widespread fear among neighbors who felt powerless due to his status as a police officer.

Security footage captured the officer firing multiple shots into the air in public areas, including the entrance and middle sections of Soi Khao Noi, where many people were present. Authorities used the footage as evidence to support legal proceedings.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Yingyos Thepchamnong, acting commissioner of Region 2 Police, immediately ordered Pol. Sgt. Sunthorn’s dismissal from the police force. The officer, currently in custody at Bang Lamung Police Station, faces charges in accordance with the law.





































