Drunk driver strands car on railway tracks in Pattaya, rescued by locals

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 54-year-old man was rescued early Monday (Dec 8) after driving his car onto railway tracks in East Pattaya, Nongprue. Emergency responders from Sawang Boriboon and local residents worked together to safely push the vehicle off the tracks.







The driver, identified as Saman Konpong, was reportedly heavily intoxicated. He told authorities that he had followed a motorcycle onto the tracks, believing he could pass safely, but his Toyota Innova became stuck. Fortunately, no trains were approaching at the time, and no injuries were reported. A cat was found dead under the vehicle.

Authorities moved the car to a safer location alongside the tracks, but a tow truck will be needed later to remove it from the railway.



































