Drug-fueled rampage in Pattaya as man sets room on fire and climbs building before police rescue

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 32‑year‑old man suffering from a drug‑induced breakdown caused chaos at an apartment in Soi Kor Phai, South Pattaya, on the night of December 7, prompting an emergency response from Pattaya City Police and local residents.

Officers arrived to find the man barricaded inside his fourth‑floor room, shouting incoherently while waving a knife. Witnesses said he had attempted to set fire to items inside the room, filling the corridor with smoke and alarming other tenants who fled outside and recorded the unfolding drama.







When negotiations failed, police and Good Samaritans forced their way in to prevent further escalation. The suspect, however, fled onto the balcony and attempted to climb along the building’s exterior, eventually entering a nearby motorcycle‑parts shop and damaging property.

Police managed to detain him shortly after. He had suffered minor injuries during the incident and was visibly under the influence of narcotics.

According to officers, the man admitted he had argued with his girlfriend earlier in the day and had taken methamphetamine, which worsened his emotional state and triggered the episode.



He was given initial medical attention and will undergo further drug testing before legal action proceeds.

Residents who assisted in the rescue said the man had been shouting throughout the night, frightening others in the building and prompting them to call authorities.



































