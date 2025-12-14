Tragic crash in Pattaya as three teenagers on unlit motorcycle slam into pickup truck

PATTAYA, Thailand –– Three teenagers were critically injured after their motorcycle, carrying three riders and reportedly without a functioning headlight, collided head-on with a pickup truck at an intersection in Pattaya late Thursday night. The moment of impact was captured on CCTV.

At around 10:30 p.m. on December 12, the Sawang Boriboon received reports of a serious motorcycle–pickup truck collision at the Sam Yaek Tua Y intersection on Takian Tia Road, Pattaya. Rescue workers and medical teams from Pattaya Bhatmakhun Hospital and Pattaya City Hospital rushed to the scene.







Responders found three injured youths, estimated to be between 13 and 15 years old. Two victims—a teenage boy and a 13-year-old girl—were unconscious and initially showed no pulse. A third 13-year-old girl suffered a severe fracture to her upper left leg. Rescue teams and doctors immediately performed emergency resuscitation on the two unresponsive victims before transporting all three to hospital for urgent treatment.

Nearby, a red Honda Wave motorcycle was found overturned with severe front-end damage and debris scattered across the road. The pickup truck involved, a blue Toyota, sustained damage to its front left bumper. The driver, a 59-year-old sugarcane juice vendor, remained at the scene to give a statement to police.



The pickup driver told officers he was driving from the Rong Po area toward Takian Tia and was turning at the intersection when the motorcycle suddenly approached at high speed. He said the motorcycle had no headlight, making it difficult to see before the violent collision occurred, throwing the riders in different directions.

However, a review of CCTV footage showed the motorcycle traveling straight through the intersection with three riders—one male driver and two female passengers—while the pickup truck moved forward and made a sudden turn across the lane. The motorcycle then crashed into the truck with full force, as seen in the footage.

Police from Banglamung Police Station are documenting the scene and reviewing CCTV and other evidence to determine the exact cause of the accident and establish responsibility under the law.



































