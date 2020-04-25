Drivers bust through closed Pattaya U-turn to avoid checkpoint

Malevolent drivers broke through a closed South Pattaya U-turn to avoid a Pattaya checkpoint.



The Sukhumvit Road U-turn by the Makro Cash & Carry warehouse store was closed earlier this year due to a large number of accidents there. But drivers – mostly motorcyclists – broke and moved the barriers to avoid being stopped at a coronavirus-lockdown checkpoint at nearby Pattaya School No. 7.

Pattaya officials said the barricade will be repaired and strengthened, with police keeping a closer eye on the area.







