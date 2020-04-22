Avocado Pasta

Avocados are currently in the shops, and while they are great sliced with lemon juice drizzled over them and some ground black pepper, there are other ways of using the avocado. This recipe is simple and all you will need is a blender. Quantities are not so important, so just use what you have got.

Cooking Method

Put your pasta on to cook in a large pan of boiling, salted water. Scoop out the flesh of your avocados, discarding the skins and pips. Pop it into a blender with your lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt and basil. Blend until smooth and creamy.

Taste at this stage and add more salt/pepper if needed. When satisfied with the taste, set it aside until your pasta is ready and drained. Toss together in a large bowl and sprinkle with freshly grated parmesan (better than the dried grated cheese you buy in a shaker).

If you have a couple left over basil leaves, pop them on top. Serve family style at the table.











