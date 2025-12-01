Don Mueang Elevated Highway reduces greenhouse gas emissions by over 5,000 tons per year, DMT study shows

PATTAYA, Thailand – Research by Don Mueang Tollway Public Company Limited (DMT) has revealed that using the Don Mueang Elevated Highway significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions, cutting more than 5,000 tons of CO₂ equivalent annually. The study, verified under the international ISO 14064-3:2019 standard, highlights the environmental benefits of smoother, faster travel compared to stop-and-go traffic on ground-level roads.







Dr. Sakda Panwai, Managing Director of DMT, explained that vehicles traveling on the elevated highway maintain a more consistent speed, which lowers emissions of carbon dioxide (CO₂), carbon monoxide (CO), nitrogen oxides (NOx), and hydrocarbon compounds (HC). The methodology was reviewed and certified by SGS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., confirming that the traffic flow on the Don Mueang Elevated Highway from January 1 to December 31, 2023, reduces 5,016 tons of CO₂e per year compared to equivalent travel on Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road.







“Every trip using the elevated highway contributes directly to better air quality in Bangkok,” Dr. Sakda noted.

The research also studied the environmental impact of electronic toll collection (ETC) systems. Using M-Pass or Easy Pass at toll booths reduces emissions by roughly 343 kilograms per day by minimizing repeated stop-and-go cycles at toll points.

The study was conducted in collaboration with the Department of Civil Engineering at Burapha University in Chonburi Province and DMT, using highway traffic patterns and image-processing systems for accurate emission calculations. Researchers compared emissions for individual vehicles traveling on the ground road versus the elevated highway and multiplied the differences by traffic volumes to estimate total pollution reduction.



“This research not only quantifies the benefits of the elevated highway but also emphasizes the role of electronic toll collection in promoting a greener city,” Dr. Sakda said. “The results can inform future policies on pollution reduction, infrastructure development, and the promotion of sustainable urban transportation in Thailand.”

The findings provide concrete evidence that improved traffic management, modern highway design, and electronic toll systems can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and support Thailand’s ongoing efforts toward sustainable urban development.



































