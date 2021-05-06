Despite fines, Pattaya mask use not 100%

Risking fines of up to 20,000 baht, a few Pattaya residents still refuse to wear face masks.

While police reported no arrests or fines, a reporter spotted a couple people not wearing face masks in Pattaya May 5, although no location was specified. Police were not in the undisclosed vicinity.

Chonburi Province in January issued an edict that face coverings were required in public. An updated order last month set fines at 6,000 baht for a first offense, 12,000 baht for a second and 20,000 baht for being caught a third time without a mask.

The government earlier reported that snap surveys in provinces around the country found 99 percent mask use.









