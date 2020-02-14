Dead baby found on Pattaya street

The body of a newborn infant was found dumped in Jomtien Beach.

The baby boy – close to full term – was left, umbilical cord still attached, outside a house on Thepprasit Soi 17. When found Feb. 11 it had been dead about a day, authorities said.

Pansak Boonsawad, the brother of Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad, said he was watering plants early that morning when a man on a motorbike drove by and alerted him to the dead baby.

Pattana said he had heard dogs barking in the vicinity of where the child was found around noon the day before, but didn’t know why.

A search is underway for the mother.





