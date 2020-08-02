David Garmaise remembered on 100th day of his passing

Friends of longtime Pattaya City Expats Club member David Garmaise remembered him with a merit-making ceremony on the 100th day of his passing.







The Canadian’s partner Urasin Kantaraphan hosted the Buddhist service at his Soi 8 Greenfield Village home off Soi Khao Noi July 31.

Nine monks from Yansangwararam Temple conducted a blessing ceremony before having a forenoon meal. Those attending then joined together for lunch.

Garmaise died of liver cancer at Bangkok Hospital Pattaya on April 19, just shy of his 73rd birthday. He was cremated at Boonsamphan Temple on April 25.

He was one of the pillars of the Expats Club since joining in October 2007. He served on the governing board beginning in 2010 and as club secretary from July 2011 to July 2016 when illness forced him to step down and limit his participation.



















