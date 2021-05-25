Cyclone Yaas brings heavy rains to Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand on May 25-29

The cyclone will strengthen the southwesterly monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand on May 25-29 and heavy rains will be likely in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi provinces during the period.

The department said waves would be 2-4 meters high in the Andaman Sea and could be higher in the areas of thunderstorms. Waves will be about 2 meters high in the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand and 1-2 meters high in its lower part or higher in the areas of thunderstorms there.







The Meteorological Department warned of heavy rains in the South on May 25-29 due to the influence of Cyclone Yaas that will land in upper India from the Bay of Bengal on May 26-27.

The department advised people facing the Andaman Sea to keep their boats ashore and those in the Gulf of Thailand to take precautions while going offshore. (TNA)





























