Cyclone Yaas brings heavy rains to Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand on May 25-29

By Pattaya Mail
Heavy rains will be likely in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi provinces this week.

The cyclone will strengthen the southwesterly monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand on May 25-29 and heavy rains will be likely in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi provinces during the period.

The department said waves would be 2-4 meters high in the Andaman Sea and could be higher in the areas of thunderstorms. Waves will be about 2 meters high in the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand and 1-2 meters high in its lower part or higher in the areas of thunderstorms there.



The Meteorological Department warned of heavy rains in the South on May 25-29 due to the influence of Cyclone Yaas that will land in upper India from the Bay of Bengal on May 26-27.

The department advised people facing the Andaman Sea to keep their boats ashore and those in the Gulf of Thailand to take precautions while going offshore. (TNA)


