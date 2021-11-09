Curfew over, but motorbike thefts continue in Pattaya

The curfew is over, but the late-night motorbike thefts continue in Pattaya.

Parichart Chatawanit, 36, reported to police Nov. 2 that she became the latest victim of the nocturnal Pattaya crime spree when her brand-new Honda Scoopy was stolen from outside her house.







The hair salon owner said she had just bought the bike five days earlier. She had parked it outside the house and, when she went to get something from under the seat later that night, she discovered it was gone.

Nearby CCTV cameras captured two men casing the area and then making off with her Honda.



Dozens of motorbikes have been stolen in recent months around Pattaya, most of them coming during the now-ended nighttime curfew. Pattaya and Banglamung police have solved none of the crimes, made no arrests and recovered no bikes.

Banglamung police officials blamed their futility on a lack of resources.







































