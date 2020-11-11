Cobra hitches ride in Chanthaburi car

Slithering is slow. So a four-meter-long cobra decided to hitch a ride in a Chanthaburi woman’s car when she stopped at a local bakery.







Nattapol Suangam of the Chanthaburi Snakes & Rescue Team pulled the giant snake from the underside of a Honda City parked at a Kaeng Hang Mao Market bakery Nov. 9.

Driver Wanna Phunsua, 49, was shocked to see the size of it.

The king cobra had slid into the front wheel well and into the warm engine compartment. Officers hooked the poisonous snake’s head and then grabbed the body with their bare hands.

They took the cobra into the wilderness and let it go. Nattapol said it is currently the cobra’s mating season and warned the public to keep a close eye for the dangerous snakes.

