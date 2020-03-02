Cobra Gold 2020 amphibious landing exercise – Hat Yao beach, Sattahip

CHONBURI – The Thai and United States armed forces have been using Chonburi province in an amphibious landing exercise as part of the 39th Cobra Gold 2020 joint military exercise.







On Hat Yao beach in Sattahip district, the Thai and U.S. armed forces conducted the amphibious landing exercise with USS Green Bay amphibious landing ship and USS America amphibious assault ship, with HTMS Ang Thong personnel landing ship participating.

The ships jointly conducted a mock amphibious landing on a hostile beach with jet fighters launching pre-landing bomb attacks and marines firing at enemy units and helicopters rescuing wounded troops.

A mine sweeping and disposal exercise was conducted with F-35B Green Knights jet fighters from USS America amphibious assault ship launching ground attacks, and Thai Air Force F-16 jet fighters providing air support. LCAC and LCU wheeled armed personnel carriers, helicopters and other aircraft have participated in the mock beachfront operation.

The 39th Cobra Gold 2020 joint military exercise from February 24 to March 6 includes a humanitarian aid aspect, disaster relief and counter-terrorism exercises.







Loading…







