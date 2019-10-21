City to dig up Lan Pho area in Naklua

In the seemingly never ending fight against flooding, the city predicts that putting a box culvert and runoff areas under and around the Lan Pho area in Naklua will help by directing floodwaters to the sea.

Pattaya City has hired Boonkitthana Part., Ltd. to take on the construction project along Sawangfah Road.

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya went out to the site Oct. 18 to have a survey done, to ensure the end result is the most effective it can be, but also to try and mitigate the inconvenience to commuters, businesses and residents.

Construction is due to be complete in March 2020.